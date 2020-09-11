Mastodon Explores Psychedelic Fantasy Lands in New Video for “Fallen Torches”

Home News Ariel King September 11th, 2020 - 6:11 PM

Mastodon have released the official music video for their track, “Fallen Torches.” The song comes from the band’s latest album, Medium Rarities, which had also been released today. Directed by Hey Beatiful Jerk and Machina-Infinitum and produced by Mark Szumski and Gina Niespodziani, the music video takes on a captivating psychedelic style.

The music video incorporates a 3-D modeled kaleidoscope, the detailed images switching between a vivid eye, melting metallic faces, flashes of lightening and glowing gems. The track itself had been written in the midst of band manager Nick John’s death. Mastodon’s bass player and co-lead singer, Troy Sanders, sat down with mxdwn earlier and discussed the track.

“‘Fallen Torches’ was recorded about a year and a half ago, shortly after the death of our best friend and manager, Nick John,” Sanders told mxdwn. “That was fueled by a very upsetting feeling and a lot of anger, so at the moment that song was written it was reflected of that particular slice of time that we were experiencing.”

With the track alternating between heavy guitar riffs with rough screams and a melodic chorus, “Fallen Torches” details the anger and sadness often found while experiencing loss. Beginning with the rage filled lyric, “Bring for the enemy/Let him beg for his life,” the song transitions into searching for answers in the midst of desperation. The chorus cries “Spirits warn that danger’s coming/It’s coming closer now,” highlighting the loss embedded in the song.

The track had first been released in late July, along with the album announcement, and was followed by the single “Rufus Lives” a month later. Medium Rarities features instrumental songs, live tracks, covers and B-sides that previously had not been released. Mastodon has also hinted at another album that they hope to release soon, which will be heavily influenced by their late manager.

Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher has spent much of quarantine releasing covers, including Filter’s “Hey Man, Nice Shot,” Rush’s “Anthem” and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz