1. Fallen Torches (feat. Scott Kelly)
2. A Commotion (Feist cover)
3. Asleep in the Deep (Instrumental)
4. Capillarian Crest (Live)
5. A Spoonful Weighs a Ton (The Flaming Lips cover)
6. Toe to Toes (Instrumental)
7. Circle of Cysquatch (Live)
8. Atlanta (feat. Gibby Haynes)
9. Jaguar God (Instrumental)
10. Cut You Up With a Linoleum Life (Aqua Teen Hunger Force)
11. Blood & Thunder (Live)
12. White Walker (Game of Thrones)
13. Halloween (Instrumental)
14. Crystal Skull (Live)
15. Orion (Metallica cover)
16. Iron Tusk (Live)