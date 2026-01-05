Ted Nugent Disses Tom Morello, Green Day and More on the Spirit Campfire Podcast

Home News Khalliah Gardner January 5th, 2026 - 9:21 PM

In a recent episode of the Spirit Campfire podcast, Ted Nugent talked honestly about the music industry and criticized some fellow artists. True to his outspoken nature, he specifically called out well-known musicians like Tom Morello and Green Day. He thinks that even though these artists are popular and successful, they follow ideas and actions that he believes are wrong. Nugent’s comments about Morello were surprising because they are known to be friends. Despite this, Nugent said that Morello supports the “wrong side” politically. For Nugent, who mixes his music with politics, these beliefs matter enough for him to criticize a friend openly. Nugent stated, “They don’t believe that America should have secure borders, which means they don’t believe in America. Which means they want to have a great successful life in America, but they don’t think you should be able to have one. Hey, Tom! Come on my show. Explain… make your case. Good luck.”

Green Day, Eminem, and Jack White were also criticized by Nugent, who called them “idiots.” He believes their music and image don’t fit his idea of good music or a positive influence. Nugent explained, But their music is soulful. Just like Green Day. Green Day, there’s not a brain amongst them, I don’t think. But man, can they play really, really killer stuff.”According to him, their work lacks the true spirit of rock and roll and is overshadowed by what he sees as shallow values. Nugent also stated, “Now, is that his name, Jack White? Jack White, he’s not a 10. He’s like a four and a five, but he really delivered real rock and roll. Real Detroit piss and vinegar. And Eminem, the guy’s a… Both of those guys, Eminem and Jack White: total idiots.”

Nugent’s podcast comments highlight a bigger issue in the rock community, where different political and social views often collide, mirroring wider societal splits. According to Loudwire, his words are likely to spark conversations among fans and critics about how politics mixes with music. As Nugent keeps touring and sharing his thoughts on stage and beyond, what he says continues to be a hot topic within the rock scene.