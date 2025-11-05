Green Day Share Fun New Video For “Suzie Chapstick”

Home News Juliet Paiz November 5th, 2025 - 4:33 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to NME, Green Day has released a fun new video for their song “Suzie Chapstick,” capturing the energy and chaos of their recent Saviors era. The song is classic Green Day with fast guitars and catchy melodies. It is loud and full of life.

The video moves quickly through moments from life on tour. It shows packed concerts, backstage jokes and quiet scenes in between shows. There are shots of the band laughing, hanging out with fans, walking through cities and playing to huge crowds. It feels more like a diary than a traditional music video, full of small, real moments that show what it means to live on the road.

“Suzie Chapstick” reflects the main ideas of the Saviors album, focusing on change, connection and staying true to yourself while everything else keeps moving. The video captures that feeling, celebrating the friendships, the travel and the shared excitement that still drive Green Day today. It is not about perfection but about honesty, showing a band that continues to find joy in the noise and in the people who have been with them since the beginning. The result is a bright and genuine look at a group that never stopped having fun making music together.