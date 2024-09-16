Pearl Jam Put Anti-Gun Spin On Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold” During Baltimore Show

Home News Lauren Rettig September 16th, 2024 - 6:43 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Pearl Jam recently performed in Baltimore on Thursday, September 12. The band began to play Ted Nugent’s 1975 single “Stranglehold” about halfway through their set, with guitarist Mike McCready starting off with the familiar opening riff.

Frontman Eddie Vedder joined in, singing “I don’t own a gun, I don’t ever want to own a gun / I don’t own a gun, never want to own a gun.” After repeating various editions of the phrase several times, the tones of “Stranglehold” began to fade while “Even Flow” began to pick up.

Check out the fan-captured performance below:

“Stranglehold” was the first track off Nugent’s self-titled debut album. The guitar solo in the track is widely considered one of the greatest in rock history.

Pearl Jam’s editing of “Stranglehold” lyrics is especially interesting when considering Nugent’s political views; Nugent has been known to support gun ownership, even going so far as to host Ted Nugent’s Gun Country on the Discovery Channel. The rocker also released a 2021 pro-gun single called “Come and Take It.”

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam is known for leaning liberal throughout their careers. The band has spoken out in recent years against former President Donald Trump and has cautioned fans on the threat of global warming. In 2023, the band offered their support for Everytown, an organization working to end gun violence.

“No one should live in fear of gun violence—in their schools, neighborhoods, or anywhere,” Pearl Jam posted on X at the time. “Learn more about secure gun storage and be a part of the solution.”