Tom Morello Joins Forces With Beartooth For Collaborative New Single & Video “Everything Burns” For Final Fantasy XIV

Tom Morello and Beartooth come together on “Everything Burns,” a new single and video created for Final Fantasy XIV that feels heavy, direct and purpose-built for its setting. It’s a collaboration that makes sense on contact, pairing Morello’s unmistakable guitar voice with Beartooth’s raw, modern approach to hard rock.

The song leans into weight and tension rather than flash. Thick riffs and a steady, driving rhythm give Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo space to deliver one of his more controlled but still emotionally charged performances. Morello’s guitar work doesn’t overpower the track. Instead, it adds sharp edges and texture, pushing the song forward without distracting from its core. The result is a track that feels cohesive, not like two artists competing for attention.

The video follows that same approach. It’s dark and stripped back, focusing on performance and mood rather than spectacle. The visuals reflect themes of collapse and survival, echoing both the song’s tone and the broader world of Final Fantasy XIV without feeling like a traditional game tie-in.

“Everything Burns” arrives during a busy stretch for Morello. It follows Fender’s recent announcement of his “Arm The Homeless” Guitar, a faithful recreation of one of the most recognizable guitars in rock history, as well as a sold-out headline tour that featured guest appearances from Corey Glover and Vernon Reid of Living Colour, Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, Tim McIlrath of Rise Against and others.

photo credit: Conny Chavez