Dua Lipa Invites Billie Joe Armstrong Onstage For Duet Of Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends” In San Francisco

Home News Cait Stoddard October 13th, 2025 - 12:16 PM

According to Consequence.net, on October 12, Dua Lipa gave a speech about growing up listening to a certain band from the Bay Area, including one album in particular. Then, it was then clear that the band the artist was speaking about was Green Day and the album was American Idiot, when she surprised fans by introducing Billie Joe Armstrong.

Armstrong walked onto the stage and hugged Lipa, before the pair duetted on the Green Day ballad, “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” while being backed by the pop singer’s band. The two singers traded vocals throughout the performance, with Armstrong shouting out “San Francisco” at one point during the song.

A night earlier, Lipa paid tribute to another local legend when she sang “Piece of My Heart,” which the late Janis Joplin recorded with her band Big Brother and the Holding Company. On previous dates on her tour, Lipa performed “Don’t Speak” with Gwen Stefani in Los Angeles, covered Aerosmith in Boston and even rocked AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” in Australia.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer