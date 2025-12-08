Tom Morello Teams Up With Beartooth On Upcoming Collaborative Track “Everything Burns” For Final Fantasy 14

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2025 - 1:57 PM

According to NME.com, Final Fantasy 14’s next raid will be soundtracked by a collab between Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Beartooth vocalist Caleb Shomo. The latest update for Final Fantasy 14 is set to go live on December 16 and as part of the patch, a new Arcadion raid dungeon will be added to the game. “With the cruiserweight division conquered, the unstoppable upstart now rises into the fearsome heights of the heavyweight tier,” reads the official description. “The threat of psychonekrosis ever looms, and to claim its cure, you must seize the grand champion’s crown – and make your rightful ascension!”

Light it up, let’s go! 🔥 A new song by award-winning guitarist Tom Morello, featuring Beartooth, is making its way onto the Arcadion stage in FFXIV! Here’s a message from Tom and a preview of the upcoming track, Everything Burns! pic.twitter.com/1htLXi2V1c — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) December 5, 2025

As for the music, it will be released next week and while talking about the ditty, Morello said: “Very excited to announce that I’ve been working on something very special with the team at Final Fantasy 14. It all started when Jason Charles Miller told me that Soken-san (Masayoshi Soken), the composer of Final Fantasy 14, was a huge Rage Against The Machine fan and wanted to collaborate. So I got down to work and rocked this track with Beartooth, who are a great band.”

The artist adds: “We wanted to make something super heavy and super powerful. I wanted to make an absolute rocking banger of a track that would mirror the energy and potency of this game. Super excited to hear the full track.”

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez