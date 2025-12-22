Nas Reveals The Reason Eminem Turned Down Featuring on His Life Is Good Album

Home News Emily Lopez December 22nd, 2025 - 10:24 PM

Nas and Eminem have always had a good relationship, having collaborated on two projects in the past — “The Cross,” from Nas’ 2002 album God’s Son, and “EPMD 2” from Nas’ King’s Disease. They’ve also spoken about their admiration for one another numerous times over the years.

According to NME, Nas attempted another collaboration with Eminem, proposing that Eminem be featured on his single “Daughters.” However, Eminem reportedly declined the offer. In an interview on Joe Budden’s podcast, Nas explained that Eminem replied, “Thank you, but I told my daughter I’m not gonna do anymore songs directly about daughters at the moment because it’s a sensitive issue with all the music I’ve put out,” which is referring to his songs “Mockingbird” and “Hailie’s Song.”

Nas also explained, “I think [his] message was like, ‘Thank you ’cause most people want to do songs where they’re battling me on a record. It was refreshing to get a record where you’re not coming for me.” There’s no doubt that over his career, Eminem has built quite the reputation for himself as a great rapper. It’s clear that the too rappers hold a lot of respect for each other, as shown by their desire to collaborate rather than rap battle. That being said, while there may not be a third collaboration any time soon, they are still on good terms despite this one rejection. There could potentially be a collaboration between the two artists in the future, just not with this specific project.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna