Ted Nugent Speaks Out Against Rolling Stones Co-Founder Jann Wenner’s “Racist And Misogynistic” Comments

According to loudwire.com, artist Ted Nugent has shared his thought regarding the removal of Jann Wenner, the co-founder of both the Rock Hall and Rolling Stone magazine, from its board of directors following the recent comments about the exclusion of women and Black musicians from his new book of rock star interviews The Masters.

During an episode on The Nightly Nuge last night, the veteran rock musician condemned Wenner and praised the contributions of Black musicians throughout history. Nugent called Wenner’s words “racist and misogynistic.”

While talking to his co host Keith Mark, Nugent said: “I’m merely a humble servant of evidence, truth, logic, and common sense. And Jann Wenner created Rolling Stone magazine to celebrate the greatest soundtrack in the history of the world, as created by Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley and Little Richard — an extension of the Black artists who had such an emotional dream of freedom and defied the shackles of slavery and created this soulful, emotional, powerful, defiant, uppity, spirited, work-ethic-oriented soundtrack — the blues, gospel, rhythm and blues, then rock ‘n’ roll.”

The artist continued with: “Jann Wenner righteously and wonderfully created Rolling Stone magazine to celebrate the artists that are never — we’ve never been given credit except by me, and us here at Nightly Nuge … that the music that touches our soul came from Black heroes who had more soul because they had to get out of the curse of slavery and celebrate freedom musically.”