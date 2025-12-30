Jack White Speaks Against Tennessee Representative Posting an AI-Video of Him Yelling About Trump

Home News Emily Lopez December 30th, 2025 - 1:35 PM

AI is becoming ever-present in modern society, so much so that it has become a source for political content as well. One example is an AI video that has been created using the likeness of musician Jack White, who has made his political standing very clear over the past few years. The video shows an AI version of White saying, “Don’t even think about listening to my music, you fascists.” However, one flaw in this video is that the words being said don’t match the musician’s lips, which is one of the many indicators that have shown people it’s AI.

That cute little girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry. https://t.co/94wbCWFu2w — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 29, 2025

Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett reposted this AI video on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) on December 29. Burchett wrote, “That cute little girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry,” likely comparing White to Wednesday Addams, a popular Addams Family character. According to Consequence, White has since taken to Instagram, posting his response to Burchett’s post on his own account.

White‘s post includes a screenshot of Burchett’s X post, and in the caption writes, “Can you believe that a U.S. congressman, that’s right, a CONGRESSMAN (from my state no less), a once hallowed and respected position in our society, would repost an AI generated video, containing a false comment that I never said and refuted (without researching that I might add) and like a 10 year old on a playground, add to it attempted insults to my physical appearance?” White then uses this to criticize government leadership under the Trump administration. Burchett has not responded to White’s post yet.