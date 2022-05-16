Ted Nugent Asks Audience To Go “Beserk On The Skulls Of Democrats” During Trump “American Freedom Tour” Performance

Home News Roy Lott May 16th, 2022 - 4:57 PM

Ted Nugent has asked supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump to go “berserk on the skulls of Democrats” and other “enemies” of America at his recent concert. The call for supporters happened at his recent performance in Austin, TX. “Think of what the enemies of America have done over the last 14 months. They didn’t sneak into the White House — they lied, they cheated, they scammed, and every day the Democrats violate their sacred oath to the Constitution.And if you can’t impress your friends on that, they shouldn’t be your friends.”

He continued to say “So I love you people madly, but I’d love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the Communists.”

The singer is known to be an avid supporter of Trump. In a recent interview, he stated that he will vote for Trump if he decides to run for office again in 2024. “I’ve gotta tell ya, anybody that is against Trump is literally against quality of life in the United States Of America. Whether you like the guy or not, that has nothing to do with it.”

In 2019, Nugent defended Donald Trump after being accused of making racist remarks about Democratic congresswomen from black and minority ethnic backgrounds.