Tom Morello Says Audioslave Has An “Album’s Worth Of Great Songs” He Hopes Will Be Released

According to Consequence.net, Audioslave had a short career but there is a lot of unreleased material that guitarist Tom Morello hopes will be released to the world one day. The hard rock band released three albums during 2001 to 2007. As Morello explained in a new interview with the YouTube channel snsmix, the band had extra songs from each of its three studio albums that have never seen the light of day.

“There’s probably like an album’s worth of great Audioslave songs that were not released,” said Morello when asked about the unreleased material. “When bands are deciding what songs go on their records and what don’t, it’s not always sensible. It’s not like here’s the 10 best jams. Sometimes it’s like, someone likes this one, someone’s not feeling that one. So, we had from each of the three Audioslave records, we had songs left over, some of which are really great.”

Audioslave did reunite back in January 2017 for their first performance in 11 years, a few months before the tragic death of Chris Cornell. The band played a three-song set at Prophets of Rage’s “Anti-Inauguration Ball” in Los Angeles. Following Cornell’s passing, Morello and Brad Wilk performed a handful of Audioslave songs at a tribute to the singer in January 2019, with guest vocalists such as Perry Farrell, Brandi Carlile and Dave Grohl.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez