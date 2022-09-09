Ted Nugent Dubs Joe Biden A ‘Mindless, Soulless Zombie’

Home News Gracie Chunes September 9th, 2022 - 7:08 PM

During the latest edition of “The Nightly Nuge”, a news-style clip in which musician Ted Nugent offers his take on the news of our world, Nugent compared Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler following a speech the U.S. president made earlier in the month. Nugent says “There is an evil force controlling this mindless, soulless zombie named Joe Biden that is so confident that Americans can be so stupid and uneducated and clueless about history that they won’t see the confluence of imagery, gestures — I mean, the clenched fist like Adolf Hitler, like Mao Tse-tung, like Lenin and Marx. Joe Biden is evil unto himself, but he is so mindless, so soulless, so filled with hate and rage that he doesn’t even know he’s doing the bidding of Satanic, evil forces.”

Ted’s comments echoed descriptions of Biden on right-win media outlet Fox News where the network’s highest-rated anchor Tucker Carlson, whom Nugent has previously praised as “a brave, ass-kicking, wall-destroying, lie-crushing guy,” came out and described the visuals as “a blood-red Nazi background.” This is not the first time Nugent has been publicly critical of Biden. Last year he declared Biden a “rotten” human being and railed against Democrats who support the president’s “ugly policies.”

Nugent has repeatedly said that the 2020 presidential election was a fraud, insisting that “hundreds of thousands of dead people” voted and claiming that machines were “rigged” to give a Donald Trump vote to Joe Biden. Trump lost the election by more than 7 million in the popular vote and by 306-232 in the Electoral College. There is no evidence of any widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in the 2020 election, as has been underscored by audits, court cases and the conclusions of Trump’s own Department Of Justice. (Blabbermouth)