Jack White Says U.S. “Should Always Over Budget For NASA”

Singer and indie rocker Jack White, known best for his work in the White Stripes, has recently been lending his voice not to the concert stage but to the stage of American politics and modern affairs. He has already recently made headlines speaking out against AI fakes misrepresenting him and criticizing President Trump’s controversial choice of words following the death of Rob Reiner and his wife. Yesterday, in a series of posts, the musician took to his Instagram to speak on NASA and his beliefs regarding it’s funding.

In one post, White showcases photos of a large NASA logo hung up on his wall, which was taken from The Neil A. Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in California. There he wrote a comment giving detail on the logo as well as speaking on his beliefs on NASA’s budget, believing it should be prioritized further especially relative to the budgets for places such as the military. “I think we should always over budget for NASA,’ he writes. “Don’t you agree? Hell, take just ten percent of the military budget and put it towards one of the more beautiful things we accomplish as human beings and Americans; the exploration of space and aeronautics and the pursuit of knowledge. We shouldn’t have to look to compromised and politically conflicted oligarchs or corporations for our progression in these areas.” The post is very likely in response to recent propositions to cut NASA’s funding by 24% and it’s workforce by 35%, both levels not seen since nearly the 1960s.

