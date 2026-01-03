Jack White Says U.S. “Should Always Over Budget For NASA”

Singer and indie rocker Jack White, known best for his work in the White Stripes, has recently been lending his voice not to the concert stage but to the stage of American politics and modern affairs. He has already recently made headlines speaking out against AI fakes misrepresenting him and criticizing President Trump’s controversial choice of words following the death of Rob Reiner and his wife. Yesterday, in a series of posts, the musician took to his Instagram to speak on NASA and his beliefs regarding it’s funding.
In one post, White showcases photos of a large NASA logo hung up on his wall, which was taken from The Neil A. Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in California. There he wrote a comment giving detail on the logo as well as speaking on his beliefs on NASA’s budget, believing it should be prioritized further especially relative to the budgets for places such as the military. “I think we should always over budget for NASA,’ he writes. “Don’t you agree? Hell, take just ten percent of the military budget and put it towards one of the more beautiful things we accomplish as human beings and Americans; the exploration of space and aeronautics and the pursuit of knowledge. We shouldn’t have to look to compromised and politically conflicted oligarchs or corporations for our progression in these areas.” The post is very likely in response to recent propositions to cut NASA’s funding by 24% and it’s workforce by 35%, both levels not seen since nearly the 1960s.
In another post, White shares a headline about the closure of NASA’s largest library, another result of recent budget cuts and admirative moves in the US Government. White simply comments “They don’t gotta burn the books, they just remove ’em,” highlighting the throwing away of thousands of books by quoting fellow rock icons Rage Against the Machine‘s “Bulls on Parade.” The posts come as the latest of White’s infrequent spats with United States politics. Recently, White has particularly been feuding with President Trump over many matters, most recently with White criticizing a Truth Social post made by the President following Rob Reiner’s murder. In the post, the president appeared to claim “Trump Derangement Syndrome” was the cause of the famed director’s passing before any official leads came out regarding the matter. White responded with his own post, calling the President’s comments a “gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much.”