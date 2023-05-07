Ted Nugent’s Alabama Show Cancelled Due to Ongoing Controversy

Home News Ronan Ruiz May 7th, 2023 - 12:15 PM

Rock artist Ted Nugent, who for decades has been better known for his reactionary comments and rhetoric than his music, has had one of the stops in his Final Tour cancelled in Birmingham, Alabama.

According to Stereogum, Nugent recently announced tour dates for his “Adios MOFO ‘23: The Final Tour,” with one of the stops on the tour being Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham. Advance Local reported that the Facebook and Instagram pages associated with Avondale were flooded with negative comments, threatening to stop doing business with the venue.

Avondale announced that the show was cancelled just before the ticket sale window opened, saying “We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18.” Nugent commented on the situation in a Tweet, saying “liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-.”

liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-https://t.co/P56ILUnziG — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) May 5, 2023