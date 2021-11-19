Ted Nugent Discusses Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: “He Did Everything Right”

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 19th, 2021 - 4:23 PM

Ted Nugent has voiced his support for Kyle Rittenhouse saying he “did everything right” after the teenager fatally shot two people on August 25 of last year during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The 18-year-old Rittenhouse was on trial for reckless homicide in the killing of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, and intentional homicide in the death of 26-year-old Anthony Huber during a protest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was left partially paralyzed after being shot seven times by a white Kenosha police officer two days prior. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the protest, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from the rioters.

In an interview with Eric Bolling, the host of Newsmax’s “Eric Bolling The Balance”, Nugent defended Rittenhouse’s actions claiming he acted in self-defense. According to the transcription from BlabberMouth, Nugent said, “That this court case even exists is a manifestation of cultural abandonment in America. The prosecutor — pure rot. The rioters — rotten human beings; just nasty, nasty thugs.”

“Kyle Rittenhouse, I’m sending him a lifetime supply of good ammo,” continued Nugent. “This guy, this young 17-year-old kid was exactly what the founding fathers wanted all Americans to be — to stand up good over evil. Kyle Rittenhouse — good; rioters and thugs and attackers and assaulters and career criminals — evil.

“Our court system, our totally failed court system is intentionally engineering recidivism,” said Nugent. “They know these people are gonna repeat their vicious, violent crimes, and the so-called justice system continues to let them out to do it. And when a good citizen stands up and goes, ‘No. I have an instinctual moral obligation to try to neutralize evil,’ this court case happens and it breaks the hearts and sickens good Americans that know the purest instinct to man is to defend oneself. And that’s all Kyle Rittenhouse did.”

“I’d just like to salute Kyle Rittenhouse. What a tactically trained young man. He did everything right. And our society is coming down against good, and these numbnuts are supporting evil,” Nugent continued. “God bless Kyle Rittenhouse — [a] great, great American.”

Earlier today, the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

