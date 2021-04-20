Ted Nugent, Who Denied the Threat of Coronavirus This Month, Reveals He Tested Positive for COVID-19 and Says “I Thought I Was Dying”

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 20th, 2021 - 11:14 AM

American hard rocker Ted Nugent revealed yesterday while on Facebook Live that he tested positive for COVID-19. He states, “Everybody told me I should not announce this… I have had flu symptoms for the past ten days, I thought I was dying.”

He began his announcement by blaming the Chinese for the pandemic. “Today is…the 19th of April, 2021 during clusterfuck pandemic, Chinese virus attack ‘21,” he says with a big smile. “I was tested positive today. I got the Chinese shit. Actually it’s the only thing I don’t have is the shit, boy I got a stuffed up head, my body aches, my God, what a pain in the ass! I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the past couple days…”

Nugent also mentioned that he hadn’t taken the COVID-19 vaccine because he claims that “no one knows what’s in it” and that there’s actually people who do know what’s in it, but they won’t answer questions properly. The guitarist did say he was quarantining himself, or as he phrased it, “Home Bound,” after his 1977 instrumental single of that name.

After that he talked about his plans to attend a ‘Spirit Campfire’ event that night, which is a series of public dinners he’s been having with other musicians. It’s unclear whether last night’s was also public since he had said he was still quarantining in spite of feeling better now. He pats himself on the back, “I’m notorious for plowing through any obstacles, including a positive test for Chinese 19, Chinese virus attack 2019. So here we go, truth, logic and common sense…”

A few weeks ago, Nugent went on Facebook Live to talk about the events he had planned for the week and to comment that he’s not scared of the virus. On April 8, Nugent played at Tucker Hall in Waco, Texas full of the spirit of “fire-breathing middle finger defiance.” He also returned as a guest to Alex Jones’ podcast and went to a ‘Spirit Campfire’ dinner in Naples, Florida with Blackfoot frontman/Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke and others.

The main comment he made directly about COVID-19 during that live rant was “Why weren’t we shut down for COVID 1-18?” He continued talking about other flus and pandemics that we weren’t shut down for, from AIDS to the common flu. Nugent also added that people call him crazy due to his passion for life, and stated that his passion means he’s “what God had in mind when he created us.”

The guitarist has been very outspoken about his right-wing political views, and has a history of saying controversial statements such as “Pimps whores & welfare brats & their soulless supporters have a president to destroy America” about Barack Obama’s re-election, his opinion that democrats are evil and scam-artists akin to rabid coyotes that need to be shot, his comments that he believes the recent presidential election to be a fraud due to the reports that dead people’s votes were counted and his claim that Parkland shooting survivors were lying about the incident and “they have no soul.”