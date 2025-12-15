Jack White Slams Donald Trump’s Comments On Rob Reiner’s Death: “To Use Someone’s Tragic Death To Promote Your Own Vanity & Fascist Authoritarian Agenda Is A Corrupt & Narcissistic Sin”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 15th, 2025 - 10:23 AM

According to social media, singer Jack White has shared his thoughts about President Donald Trump’s choice of words regarding the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele. On Instagram, White mentioned how disgusting Trump’s choice of words were, while talking about Reiner’s death. Trump you disgusting, vile, egomaniac loser, child. Neither he nor any one of his followers can defend this gross, horrible insult to a beautiful artist who gave the world so much.”

The artist adds: “To use someone’s tragic death to promote your own vanity and fascist authoritarian agenda is a corrupt and narcissistic sin. Shame on you trump and anyone who defends this. God bless you Rob Reiner and thank you for what you gave the world. I never even met you and I still stand by you. – jack white III.”

According to People.com, Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found in their Los Angeles home by their daughter, Romy, on December 14. Calls about the tragedy first came into the Los Angeles Fire Department at about 3:30 p.m. First responders arriving at the home said they found a man and woman dead and the victims were later identified as Rob and Michele.