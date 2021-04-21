Ted Nugent Denies Being a COVID Denier and Explains His COVIDs One Through 18 Comment

Home News Sara Thompson April 21st, 2021 - 10:34 PM

Ted Nugent has provided an explanation about his previous comment questioning why “COVID-1 through -18 didn’t shut anything down.” The artist recently contracted the virus and has been the subject of much discussion concerning his past expression of doubts of the virus’s existence.

As for the aforementioned rhetorical question, Nugent elaborated that he knew there was no Covid one-18, but that there had been other serious diseases which did not herald such precautions as the current pandemic. He gave the response, “because when I said, ‘What about COVID-1 through 18?,’ they missed the whole point. I know there was not a COVID-1 through 18, but there were past COVIDs prior to COVID-19 that nobody ever shut down any mom-and-pop businesses, never encouraged the economic destruction of the entrepreneur engine that drives America. So I was merely commenting that prior to COVID-19, nobody ever shut down anything — not for Ebola, not for the Spanish Flu, not for AIDS, not for the Black Plague. But they’re doing it for COVID-19. So I was referencing those past epidemics-slash-pandemics as maybe a generalization of COVID-1 through -18.”

Nugent posted a video on Facebook discussing his ailments from contracting the virus, and he has commented, “I thought I was dying” because of his illness.