Eminem Joins Forces With Jack White For Thanksgiving Football Halftime Show

November 27th, 2025

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

This Thanksgiving, a surprise halftime show at the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game featured a high-energy collaboration between Jack White and Eminem. The rock-and-roll veteran kicked off the show at Ford Field and then brought Eminem, a hometown legend, on stage, merging gritty guitar riffs with rap energy. The result was a halftime set that will likely be remembered as one of the most memorable in recent NFL history.

According to Consequence, the show opened with White playing “That’s How I’m Feeling,” from his latest album. Later, Eminem made a surprise appearance and joined White for a mash-up of his 2002 hit “‘Till I Collapse” paired with The White Stripes’ “Hello Operator.” The grand finale came when White closed the show with “Seven Nation Army,” the iconic stadium anthem now ubiquitous across NFL games.

The choice of White to headline rather than Eminem himself emphasized the rapper’s new role behind the scenes. The event was produced under his creative direction, and he personally handpicked White to lead the performance.