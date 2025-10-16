iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Cage The Elephant & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2025 - 5:45 PM

According to Billboard.com, the 2026 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival will feature sets from Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Cage the Elephant and Sublime. The January 17, show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles will be hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7’s nationally syndicated The Woody Show and be broadcast live on iHeartRadio alternative and rock stations across the country on iHeartRadio.com.

Good Charlotte, Myles Smith, Gigi Perez and Almost Monday will be performing as well. “This year’s iHeartRadio ALTer EGO brings together a powerhouse lineup that reflects the full diversity of Alternative and Rock with absolute legends like Green Day and Twenty One Pilots mixed in with breakout artists like Myles Smith, Gigi Perez, and Almost Monday,” said Lisa Worden, program director for ALT 98.7 and senior vice president of rock and alternative for iHeartMedia in a statement.

Worden adds: “We are honored to have such a brilliant collection of artists on the show this year. Sublime has had the No. 1 song at Alternative radio for the past four weeks eclipsing their previous No. 1 singles, Good Charlotte will play their first show in Los Angeles in over 10 years and Cage the Elephant is fresh off a U.S. tour with Oasis. All of these artists are ready to bring it! We cannot wait.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela