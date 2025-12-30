Tom Morello Joined By Son Roman For Covers Of Ozzy Osbourne, Rage Against The Machine, Kiss & More During Recent India Show

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2025 - 12:30 PM

According to Consequence.net, Tom Morello shared the stage with his son Roman for multiple songs during the artist‘s most recent concert in India. The December 21, show at the Phoenix Marketcity in Bangalore saw the guitarist rolling through a lengthy 19 song headlining set that featured music from Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, as well as his recent solo material and a plethora of covers.

One of those newer originals, “Soldier in the Army of Love,” opened the set with Tom and Roman providing a twin guitar attack just like they did on the studio version that was released in 2024. Roman came back out a few songs later for a rendition of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mr. Crowley,” as well as a cover of Steve Vai’s “For the Love of God” a bit further into the set.

Lastly, Roman helped his dad close out the show with a final trio of RATM’s “Killing in the Name,” John Lennon’s “Power to the People” and KISS’ “Rock and Roll All Nite.” The gig wrapped up Morello’s first tour of India, which was a three-date run that saw him play sold out gigs in Gurugram, Mumbai and Bangalore. Next up, the guitarist has a large slate of Central American and European dates on the calendar for 2026.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez