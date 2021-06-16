Slay At Home Announces The Finale Virtual Festival with Original Sets by Lacuna Coil, Amigo the Devil and More & Cover Collaborations with Members of Deftones, Fear Factory, Quicksand and More

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 16th, 2021 - 5:54 PM

Slay at Home announced one last livestream event before touring full resumes, called The Finale Virtual Festival. It’s set to take place this weekend on June 18-19 at 3:00 p.m. ET each day, featuring original performances by artists like Lacuna Coil and Amigo the Devil, plus cover collaborations involving musicians from bands like Deftones, Fear Factory, Quicksand and more.

Besides Deftones, Fear Factory and Quicksand, some of the other musicians contributing to the collaborative covers will include members of Incubus, Megadeth, Killswitch Engage, Cavalera Conspiracy, Type O Negative, Suffocation, Carcass, Cryptopsy, Madonna, Tesseract, Periphery, King Diamond, Cattle Decapitation, Testament, Dragonforce, The Black Dahlia Murder, Suicidal Tendencies, Municipal Waste, Vio-lence, Intronaut, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Life Of Agony, Gorguts, Cadaver, Satyricon, Misery Index, Scour, Atheist, Vital Remains, Mutoid Man and more.

More artists set to play on covers at the event can be found below, but there were even more than those who could fit onto the poster. The full lineup for the original sets can also be found there, including Rotting Christ, Javier Reyes of Animals As Leaders, Wolfheart, Cannabis Corpse and Local H, among others.

There will also be a “Monetizing Metal” panel one hour before Slay At Home The Finale Day One and panels called “No Longer A Boys’ Club”and “The Future Of Touring In Post-Pandemic” in the hours leading up to Slay At Home The Finale Day Two. It’s a free festival, viewable through the links above as well as on the festival website.

Slay at Home was inaugurated last year as a virtual festival organized by Frank Godla of Metal Injection in May 2020, that has since become a series of virtual events put on by Metal Injection. Godla released a statement on Slay at Home and the upcoming livestream event, “I started Slay At Home early in the pandemic to create an Entertainment fundraiser that would aid the music industry and charities I’m passionate about, while providing a fun new experience for metal fans around the globe. As the world prepares for a post-quarantine comeback, with more live shows announced each week, I have made the decision to send off Slay At Home as it began a year ago, with a mammoth variety show filled with lots of surprises, for an even greater set of causes. I invite everyone in the world to safely get together and watch as we celebrate music in its purest form. It’s an honor all around to work on this with so many incredible players who went above and beyond to create a truly unique experience.”

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister