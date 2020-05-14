Slay At Home Live Stream Festival Benefitting MusiCares and Global Giving To Feature Members of GWAR, The Black Dahlia Murder, Rivers of Nihil, Silvertomb and More

Home News Drew Feinerman May 14th, 2020 - 2:12 PM

FG3 and Metal Injection have announced Slay At Home, a new heavy metal virtual music festival that will raise money for MusiCares and Global Giving, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The festival will occur at the end of the month, from May 29th to May 30th.

The festival is set to feature, “over 30 bands, a dozen cover song collaborations, commissioned music from artists that will debut at the fest, special guest appearances, art installations and much more.” Bands that will be performing include Tesseract, Darkest Hour, O’Brother, Astronoid, A.A. Williams, Der Weg einer Freiheit, Silvertomb (ex-Type O Negative), and more; commissioned music by members of Gorguts, Revocation, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Carbomb, and more; cover collaborations with members of GWAR, Zeal & Ardor, The Black Dahlia Murder, Intronaut, Type O Negative, Revocation, Rivers Of Nihil, and several others; and special guest appearances by Jessica Pimentel (Orange Is The New Black), Gost, and Charlie Benante (Anthrax).

The Black Dahlia Murder are fresh off of the release of their most recent album Verminous, which was released last month on April 17th. Mxdwn’s Erin Winans describes the album as “continu[ing] the American death metal band’s successful ride with another great album full of Trevor Strnad’s recognizable voice, and badass guitar playing from Brandon Ellis, Brian Eschabach and Max Lavelle.”

Former Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Ben Weinman and original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis teased a project together back in January of this year when they released a new song, “Choir Boy,” together. Separately, bassist Liam Wilson collaborated with a number of artists to cover Ozzy Osborne’s classic “Crazy Train” on the internet talk show Two Minutes to Late Night.

Check out the festival flyer below:

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva