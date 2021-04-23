Z2 Comics And King Diamond Give “Abigail” A Graphic Novel Adaptation

Home News Roy Lott April 23rd, 2021 - 12:25 AM

Z2 Comics has revealed that King Diamond will be releasing their first-ever comic written by the King himself. White Noise Studios’ Dan Watters and October Faction artist Damien Worm have collaborated with King Diamond a chilling new version of the story of Miriam Natias and Jonathan LaFey and an inheritance far more terrifying than even the haunted mansion in which it’s discovered.

Along with the announcement, Z2 Comics will offer an exclusive brand new Abigail graphic novel picture disc edition of his album of the same name, featuring the front cover of the graphic novel, and on the backside is the original Abigail cover and an alternate cover painting by artist Torbjörn Jörgensen, available only with the deluxe and super deluxe graphic novel package, exclusively through the Z2 website, and available for pre-order here.

“A graphic novel based on one of my stories is a dream come true for me. Working with a company like Z2 and the writer Dan Watters, and the graphic artist Damien Worm, is making this project the highest class one could wish for,” he stated in a press release. “Not just our own fans, but any fan of the horror genre, will enjoy the darkness and creepiness of this project. I simply can’t wait to personally be able to present this to you once we get closer to Halloween. Abigail has risen again.”

Z2 comics publisher Josh Frankel stated, “King Diamond is as his name would imply, heavy metal royalty, and we are all his servants. I couldn’t be more honored to reward fans of comics and heavy music with what will most likely be one of the highlights of the year, and a high watermark for Z2’s direct artist collaborations overall.”

The publishing company has worked with many musicians including Flatbush Zombies, Jimmy Eat World, Blondie, Machine Gun Kelly and Cypress Hill.

King Diamond’s Voodoo was recently included in Metal Blade Records reissued Vinyl Me Please compilation boxset VMP Anthology: The Story of Metal Blade

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat