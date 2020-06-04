Slay At Home Announces Black Lives Matter Benefit EP Featuring Members of Allegaeon, Gorguts, Stone Sour and The Dillinger Escape Plan

Home News Drew Feinerman June 4th, 2020 - 2:36 PM

Slay At Home, the heavy metal virtual music festival that raised funds for MusiCares and Global Giving, has officially announced the release of a compilation EP of songs from the series, according to Brooklyn Vegan. 100% of the proceeds generated by the EP will be donated to Black Lives Matter.

Artists that are featured on the four track EP stem from the bands Allegaeon, Gorguts, Stone Sour, Carbomb, Revocation, Suicidal Tendencies, Azusa, End, Thoughtcrimes, Nitesoil and The Dillinger Escape Plan. Many other artists were featured in the other Slay At Home streams aside from those featured on the EP.

One previous Slay At Home performance featured a Van Halen cover band comprised of members of War on Women and High on Fire. Another performance featured members of GWAR, Suicidal Tendencies, Cadaver, Megadeth and The Black Dahlia Murder to perform a cover of Cannibal Corpse’s “Pick Axe Murders.”

mxdwn reviewed day one of the Slay At Home stream, covering nine acts that took place. While the performances were almost entirely heavy metal based, there were a few acts that diverted the attention away from the usual heavily distorted guitar and bass that provided bursts of freshness throughout the stream. All in all, the event was truly unprecedented, and served as a great way to provide fans with much needed entertainment in a time of uncertainty.

Check out the Slay At Home EP, flyer and the track list below:

<a href="http://slayathomefest.bandcamp.com/album/slay-at-home-charity-compilation">Slay At Home Charity Compilation by Slay At Home Festival</a>

Slay At Home EP track list:

1. “Pallid Veil” by Luc Lemay (Gorguts), Dave Davidson (Revocation), Liam Wilson (The Dillinger Escape Plan / Azusa), and Elliot Hoffman (Carbomb)

2. “Digital Ink” by Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan / Suicidal Tendencies), Billy Rymer (The Dillinger Escape Plan / End) and Brian Sullivan (Thoughtcrimes)

3. “Soil Born” by Nitesoil with Riley McShane of Allegaeon

4. “At Night” by Roy Mayorga of Stone Sour