Slay At Home Announces New Livestream Event Featuring Appearances From Spirit Adrift, Paradise Lost And The Lion’s Daughter And More

Aaron Grech February 15th, 2021 - 6:11 PM

The Slay At Home livestream will be hosting another megaevent on February 19, 2021, which will be broadcast on the Metal Injection YouTube page at 3 p.m. EST. This event will also be partnering with The Black Art Future Fund in observance of Black History Month, which is a collective of philanthropists promoting the elevation and preservation of Black arts and culture.

A number of groups such as Spirit Adrift, Pallbearer, Paradise Lost, Job For A Cowboy and The Lion’s Daughter are set to have members appear in this upcoming live stream. The performance will feature full on performances by bands and cover performances by members of other groups.

Spirit Adrift is a heavy metal outfit fronted by Nate Garrett, who is the main member of the group while recording. The project’s latest studio album Enlightened In Eternity came out last year and displayed Garrett’s immense guitar prowess, while featuring lengthy bangers like “Reunited In The Void.”

“Up until last year, a lot of that ferocity was spent bolstering his other band, Gatecreeper, but Spirit Adrift has been Garrett’s solo project for almost just as long, where he’s let not only his fretwork but his vocals shine,” mxdwn reviewer Cervante Pope explained. “He’s recently made it his full-time gig, and based on Spirit Adrift’s discography so far, that was an advantageous choice. If people were to zero in on the latest release Enlightened In Eternity, what they’ll find is the product of someone fully able to focus on their craft and their craft alone.”