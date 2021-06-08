The Black Dahlia Murder Announces Fall 2021 Up From The Sewer Tour Dates with After the Burial, Carnifex and Rivers of Nihil

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 8th, 2021 - 4:36 PM

American melodic death metal band The Black Dahlia has announced their North American tour “Up From The Sewer Tour” that will take place this fall. The band will be supported by other metal artists such as After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath.

This series of performances will act as the band’s first opportunity to show off their most recent album, Verminous, after its release in April 2020. The full album can be streamed here.

The tour will kick off at the Concord Music Hall in Chicago, IL on September 3, and wrap up at the Irving Plaza in New York, NY on October 10. Throughout the trip, the band will make stops in US cities such as Grand Rapids, MI, Denver, CO, Seattle, WA, Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX, Baltimore, MD and Pittsburgh, OH. The band will then perform in Toronto, ON and Montreal, QC before returning to the states for three more concerts in the East Coast.

Exclusive pre-sale offers with Blabbermouth.com and Knotfest.com are currently available. Fans looking to attend are encouraged to use the discount codes BBMSEWER and KFSEWER at checkout, respectfully.

About the tour, Vocalist Trevor Strnad said, “IS THIS REAL LIFE? Yes, thankfully! We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our ‘Verminous’-themed ‘Up From The Sewer Tour 2021’! It’s been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been eager to share with you all. We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship, and ferocious heavy metal music. Get tickets now! Everyone is eager to be back at concerts and the tickets WILL MOVE FAST. Don’t be left out in the cold!”

The Black Dahlia Murder is made up of Strnad (vocals), Brian Eschbach (guitars), Max Lavelle (bass), Alan Cassidy (drums) and Brandon Ellis (guitars).

The Black Dahlia Murder “Up From The Sewer Tour 2021” dates:

9/3 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

9/4 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

9/5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

9/7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

9/8 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

9/9 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

9/10 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

9/11 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

9/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

9/14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

9/15 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

9/17 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theater

9/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

9/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

9/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

9/22 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

9/24 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG

9/25 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live

9/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

9/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

9/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete’s

9/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/1 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

10/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

10/3 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

10/5 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

10/6 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

10/7 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

10/8 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/9 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva