Vio-Lence to Release First New Original Music in 29 Years with Let The World Burn EP

San Francisco thrash-metal band Vio-Lence is set to share an EP called Let The World Burn in early 2022 via Metal Blade Records. It will be their first new release since 1993’s Nothing to Gain.

Their current lineup consists of all-time guitarist Phil Demmel, founding drummer Perry Strickland and 1986-onwards vocalist Sean Killian, joined by Christian Olde Wolbers of Fear Factory/Cyclone/etc. on bass and Bobby Gustafson of Overkill on guitar. Founding bassist Deen Dell will not be on it, nor will any of their previous non-Demmel guitarists, Troy Fua, Robert Flynn and Ray Vegas.

Flynn, who played on their first two albums, Eternal Nightmare (1988) and Oppressing the Masses (1990), is also the frontman for Machine Head, the more famous band he formed after leaving Vio-Lence. Demmel belatedly joined as a member of Machine Head from 2002-2018.

Killian commented on the new material, “Life is meant to be lived and during that one life you have an opportunity to truly create memories for yourself and people who share the same time on this planet as you do. For 33 years, a creation called Eternal Nightmare has been making memories for people around the world. Now, it is time to create some new memories in 2021, and Vio-Lence has now done that for me, and I’m hoping for you too. This resurrection was started in 2019 with a simple text that stated, ‘Let’s do a show.’ At that moment, these 5 original songs began. I am very proud of the new music we created, and we are fortunate to have worked with some very creative people. Juan Urteaga, who was able to push the band to the edge of insanity to capture the intensity we as a band have always brought to people through our music and our live performances. Tue Madsen put a special touch on our unique mania and brought raw perfection to our sound. Nothing too polished here, unless fragments of glass and broken razor blades are what you consider polished. I love to create, and we hope your heads explode when you hear the new Vio-Lence. Thanks to everyone involved, and especially Metal Blade Records, for giving Vio-Lence the opportunity to blow your minds.”

Vio-Lence reported beginning the EP’s recording process on January 18, 2021. Urteaga recorded it at Trident Studios in Pacheco, CA, then sent it to Madsen for mixing. The announcement also hinted at an impending tour.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat