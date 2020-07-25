Intronaut Gives Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Run Through The Jungle” A Prog-Metal Reimagining

Home News Ariel King July 25th, 2020 - 9:39 PM

Intronaut have released a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s song, “Run Through the Jungle.” The band began the track while working on their most recent album, Fluid Existential Inversions, finishing the song after the album had been released.

“Sometime during the writing process for Fluid Existential Inversions, I had the idea to cover this song, from one of my favorite bands and songwriters of all time,” Intronaut’s vocalist, Sacha Dunable, said in a press statement. “The relatively simple harmonic structure of the original recording made for a great blank canvas for us to ‘Intronaut’ the song up quite a pit. We tracked most of the song during the FEI session but didn’t have time to finish until this spring.”

Intronaut’s twist on the song lends a deeper, more metallic sound compared to the original. In Clearwater’s version, the bouncing song sticks to the classic movements which made the band so popular in the 1960s. Intronaut manage to stick to some of Clearwater’s tone while making the song almost completely their own. The electric guitar mimics some of the strums found in Clearwater’s track as Dunable’s deeper vocals bring the song’s sound down. His rougher voice lends a heavier sound to the track, the guitars clashing over the track with slight thrashing sounds in instrumentals.

Dunable creates a more unsettling edge as he delivers the lyrics, the song taking a darker meaning with the way Intronaut plays. While Clearwater manages to make the haunting lyrics sound almost upbeat. The song, which was originally thought to have been about the Vietnam War, is actually about how many guns exist in the United States. Clearwater released the song in 1970, an appeared on their album Cosmo’s Factory.

Intronaut released Fluid Existential Inversions this past March, the album being the band’s first album in five years after 2015’s The Direction of Last Things. Dunable joined Two Minutes to Late Night earlier this week for a cover of Faith No More’s “Everything’s Ruined.”