Slipknot Announces Fall 2021 Knotfest Roadshow Tour Dates with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange

Tristan Kinnett June 1st, 2021 - 12:04 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Slipknot will be going back on the road for their Fall 2021 Knotfest Roadshow, after the 2020 edition of the roadshow had to be moved online due to the COVID-19. The 2021 Knotfest Roadshow will feature support from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.

On September 25, 2021, they’ll start in their hometown, Des Moines, IA, with the full Knotfest 2021 festival. Other artists playing the festival include Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, $uicideboy$, Gojira, Trivium and Fever 333. Killswitch Engage and Code Orange will not be performing at Knotfest, instead joining Slipknot and Fever 333 on the beginning of the Roadshow proper at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL three days later.

Some of the other venues the bands will be playing include St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, NY, PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL, Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX and their closing night at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ on November 2, 2021.

As Knotfest Festival and Knotfest Roadshow prove, Knotfest is more than one single festival, and the US Roadshow dates aren’t Slipknot’s only tour plans. However, many of Slipknot’s usual plans had been blocked or postponed by COVID-19 in 2020. If COVID-19 hadn’t stopped them, Knotfest Roadshow would’ve gone off in-person featuring A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange in May-June, there would have been a Knotfest Japan and Asian tour in March 2020 and an inaugural Knotfest at Sea cruise in August. Although they probably planned an Iowa Knotfest event for 2020, it was never announced.

Knotfest Japan, their Asian tour and Knotfest at Sea were all postponements, not cancelations, and will still take place when things return to normal. Slipknot has already announced an inaugural Knotfest Brazil for December 19, 2021 in São Paulo as well.

Late in 2020, Slipknot revealed that they’re working on a new album. Their last release was We Are Not Your Kind (2019). Frontman Corey Taylor also released his first solo album, CMFT, in October 2020. He has recently been playing some socially-distanced in-person concerts since then in support of the record.

2021 Knotfest Roadshow Dates:

9/25/2021 – Des Moines, IA – National Balloon Classic Field*

9/28/2021 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/29/2021 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

10/1/2021 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

10/2/2021 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

10/3/2021 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

10/5/2021 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

10/8/2021 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

10/9/2021 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

10/10/2021 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

10/12/2021 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

10/13/2021 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

10/15/2021 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

10/17/2021 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10/19/2021 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/20/2021 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/22/2021 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/23/2021 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/24/2021 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

10/26/2021 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/28/2021 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

10/29/2021 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

10/30/2021 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

11/1/2021 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

11/2/2021 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

*Knotfest Festival

**No Code Orange

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado