Mutoid Man Says Goodbye to Bassist Nick Cageao, Reveals New Material Is In The Works

Bassist Nick Cageao has announced he will be parting ways from Mutoid Man after 9 years of making music together. However, the band have revealed that they are still working on new material.

Cageao took to social media this morning to announce his departure from the metal group as he wrote:

“Hey! I’m no longer in Mutoid Man. Nothing but love for the camp and family I’ve made there. I needed some big changes in my life to get healthy and focused and this is how it manifested itself. I’ll probably still put out music that now none of you will care about.”

While many fans were left shocked and saddened by the news Friday morning, Mutoid Man have announced that despite Cageao’s departure, they will still continue to work on their upcoming fourth studio album and are currently being re-signed to the label Sargent House.

Mutoid Man’s new bassist has yet to be announced, but the band plans to move forward with the new project as scheduled.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat