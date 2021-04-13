Quicksand Shares First New Song in Three Years “Inversion”

Home News Ariel King April 13th, 2021 - 11:26 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Quicksand has returned with their first new single in three years, “Inversion.” The track follows their 2017 album, Interiors, which had seen the band’s return from the ‘90s.

“Inversion” features grimy guitar riffs and Walter Schreifels’ haunting vocals repeating the track’s title throughout the chorus. The track slinks and screams, acting as a reflection of Quicksand’s New York City post-hardcore roots.

“The music to ‘Inversion’ was very squatter punk at first,” Schreifels said in a press release. “To get something vocally I started singing in an English Niel Nausea kind of vibe (Nausea are a peace/squatter punk band from the Lower East Side of Manhattan). The lyrics reflect the push and pull of benign very connected through technology while at the same time being the most emotionally isolated group of humans to ever walk the planet and fun stuff like that.”

An accompanying video for the track, which had been created by Japanese artist Tetsunori Tawayar and animation by Rob Fidel, was also released. The music video features vibrant colors and static images, moving around in a loop with psychedelic adventures and flying eyes.

Quicksand disbanded in 1999, but reunited in 2012 and began to tour. In 2017, they released their third studio album, Interiors, which had followed 1995’s Manic Compression. Interiors had been led by the album’s title track and the single “Cosmonauts.” The band includes Schreifels as frontman and guitarist, Sergio Vega on bass and Alan Cage on drums.

