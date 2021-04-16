Satanic Planet Recruits Travis Ryan of Cattle Decapitation for Darkly Melodic New Song “Exorcism”

Home News Krista Marple April 16th, 2021 - 6:00 PM

Supergroup Satanic Planet has released a spooky new track titled “Exorcism” as the second single from the upcoming release. Their self-titled album is due to be out May 28 via Three One G Records.

“Exorcism” consists of a very dark, robotic sound while holding a consistent beat throughout the entirety of the six minute track. The lyrics of the song are cryptic messages and gory descriptions. Grindcore band Cattle Decapitation’s Travis Ryan is also featured on the satanic-themed track.

Satanic Planet is currently made up of some who are associated with Three One G Records, such as Dave Lombardo and Justin Pearson, who is also a member of The Locus, Luke Henshaw of Planet B and co-founder of The Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves. Pearson and Lombardo both play in Dead Cross while Pearson also works with Henshaw in Planet B.

Lombardo explained how difficult creating the new album had been for them because of the timing with the coronavirus outbreaking beginning last year. Satanic Planet had already begun working on their forthcoming album prior to the outbreak but when quarantine hit, they were forced to put everything to a halt for the time being. However, the timing of everything ended up working perfectly because it allowed the band to officially bring Lombardo in due to the fact that he hadn’t been touring for years, which freed up a lot of time for the ex-Slayer member to really start utilizing his home studio.

When the start of Satanic Planet was first announced, the supergroup had also released the first single from the album, “Baphomet.” Before the announcement and release of “Baphomet,” Satanic Planet had released their track “999” in February of this year. However, their first song together did not actually feature Lombardo as he was not officially involved in the project yet at that time.

In more recent news, Satanic Planet announced their new collaborative track with Steve-O on their song “Steve-O Takes A Trip To Satanic Planet.” All proceeds from the song are going to benefit the Best Friends Animal Society, which is a no-kill animal shelter. Not only that but they also are known for caring and supporting special-needs animals.