Lacuna Coil and Apocalyptica Reschedule North America Tour Dates to Spring 2022

Italian gothic-metal band Lacuna Coil and Finnish symphonic-metal band Apocalyptica are rescheduling their North American tour together to Spring 2022. It’s part of Apocalyptica’s Cell-0 tour, with Lacuna Coil supporting all North American dates.

It was originally scheduled for May 2020, pushed off until January-February 2021, then postponed until late August-September 2021. Now, they’ve pushed it back another year.

The tour is set to begin on April 7 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA and wrap up at Queen Elizabeth Theatre 4 in Toronto, ON on May 5. Between those shows, they’re set to play at venues include the House of Blues in Dallas, TX, Emo’s in Austin, TX, The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA, The Regency in San Francisco, CA, Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, BC, the House of Blues in Chicago, IL, St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit, MI, Roxian in Pittsburgh, PA, Empire Live in Albany, NY, Webster Hall in New York, NY and Big Night Live in Boston, MA, among others. The full updated schedule can be found below.

The Dallas, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Albany dates are new, and previously-purchased tickets for the other stops will remain valid for the new dates. Tickets are currently available for all concerts on either band’s website.

Cell-0 came out in January 2020, showing off the same cinematic style they’ve been known for since they’re debut album Plays Metallica by Four Cellos in 1996. It’s the follow-up to their 2015 record Shadowmaker, which switched-up their sound with the addition of an American vocalist named Franky Perez.

Lacuna Coil’s last release was their 2019 album Black Anima. They shared a live performance of “Apocalypse” off the album last month, and contributed to Iron Maiden’s mobile RPG “Legacy of the Beast.”

Apocalyptica’s North American Cell-0 Tour Dates 2022:

4/7 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

4/8 Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

4/10 Houston, TX – House of Blues

4/11 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

4/12 Austin, TX – Emo’s

4/14 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

4/15 Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

4/16 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

4/17 San Francisco, CA – The Regency

4/18 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

4/19 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

4/20 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

4/21 Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

4/23 Edmonton, AB – Midway

4/24 Calgary, AB – The Palace

4/26 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/27 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

4/28 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

4/29 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian

4/30 Albany, NY – Empire Live

5/1 Hartford, CT – Webster Theatre

5/2 New York, NY – Webster Hall

5/3 Boston, MA – Big Night Live

5/4 Montreal, QC – MTELUS

5/5 Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre 4

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister