Slay At Home Live Stream to Become Monthly Series Featuring Performances and Collaborative Covers from Members of Katatonia, The Ocean, Mastodon, Revocation and More

Home News Aaron Grech September 21st, 2020 - 3:44 PM

The Slay At Home live streams metal concert originally took place across two days in May, where they hosted the likes of Suicide Silence, Silvertomb, TesseracT, Cadaver, Khemmis and Darkest Hour. The event’s organizers, Metal Injection, have now announced that the series will be making a monthly return, with the first event escheduled to take place this Friday, September 25 at 3 p.m. ET.

I’m happy to announce after the overwhelming success of ‘Slay at Home’ I’m bringing it back monthly in smaller doses, as a place to discover cool new bands alongside big names, in support of a different charity each month,” Metal Injection’s Frank Godla said in a statement to BrooklynVegan.

The Ocean and Jonas Renkse of Katatonia, Green Carnation, Bear, Psychonaut, Saver, and Arabrot are set to have performances on the first monthly edition of this stream. The event will also host collaborative covers from the likes of Mastodon, Revocation, Aborted, Dethklok, Gargoyl, Warbringer, Atheist, Carnation, Enterprise Earth, and Traitors. This first stream is also set to help support the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Suicide Prevention Month.

Mastodon is having a busy year as they prepare for the release of their upcoming compilation project Medium Rarities, which is set to feature new songs. The band’s Troy Sanders recently spoke with mxdwn, where he discussed the upcoming project, alongside future plans for Gone Is Gone and Killer Be Killed.

Prog metal outfit The Ocean (who have also gone by The Ocean Collective) are also releasing new music this year with the upcoming release of Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic, in only a few days. The group have released the singles “Jurassic | Cretaceous,” “Oligocene” and “Pleistocene” in support of the album.