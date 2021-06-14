Amigo the Devil Announces Summer 2021 Born Against Tour Dates and Shares New Video for “Murder at the Bingo Hall”

Home News Ellie Lin June 14th, 2021 - 10:08 AM

Singer-songwriter Amigo the Devil revealed his upcoming tour dates and shared a music video for “Murder at the Bingo Hall,” a song from his latest record, Born Against. “Murder at the Bingo Hall” was a lead single from Born Against, which came out in April 2021.

In the video, Amigo the Devil performs an acoustic rendition of “Murder at the Bingo Hall” in a cave, reportedly eight stories below ground. The minimal instrumentation as well as the unusual acoustics draws attention to Amigo the Devil’s particular performance style– somehow both soothingly melodic and cuttingly sarcastic, there’s a moment where he sings “Then room got quiet…” pauses as the ambient noise of the cave seems to swell. He continues, speaking, “My breath was still…/It gave me the feeling in my chest, that tightness, that only losing everything will/The game begins now,” before beginning to sing again.



“The song ‘Murder At The Bingo Hall’ is a tongue-in-cheek, first person account of a fiercely competitive, and somewhat paranoid, gamer who takes his bingo a little too seriously… While the title of the track may imply a possible homicide, the figurative murder signifies the protagonist’s triumph over his opponents with his weapons of choice, the dabber and the bingo card…. I wanted to write a song about Bingo because everyone loves Bingo. If you don’t, that means you’re more grumpy than old grumpy ass people who play it….that says something,” said the singer in a press release.

Amigo the Devil also announced his upcoming tour for his sophomore record, Born Against. The tour will begin Aug. 18, 2021 in Santa Fe, N.M. at Meow Wolf, take the singer through much of the continental US before ending in Dallas on Oct. 18, 2021, at Gas Monkey Bar and Grill. Tickets for the tour are available now, at Amigo the Devil’s website. Tejon Street Corner Thieves will be supporting Amigo the Devil on many of the tour dates.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves just shared a few covers of Bluegrass classics; “Keep it Clean” and “Greasy Coat.” Earlier this year, they released a cover album called Stolen Goods. To read about mxdwn’s premiere of Stolen Goods, click here.

Mxdwn author Blake Michelle reviewed Born Against in April 2021. He writes, “… Amigo the Devil is not a versatile enough performer to put it over the top. Born Against is an interesting step-forward that shows Kiranos evolving while maintaining his distinct style, yet he still needs to work on his own performance in addition to developing his already solid compositions and playing.”

Amigo the Devil 2021 Tour Dates:

8/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

8/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

8/21 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

8/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Fest

8/24 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

8/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

8/27 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium *

8/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley *

8/30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

8/31 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater * *

9/06 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

9/07 – St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

9/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

9/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company *

9/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

9/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

9/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Indy *

9/15 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *

9/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/18 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick *

9/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Stache *

9/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

9/22 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

9/24 – Rochester, NY @ Photo City Music Hall *

9/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts *

9/27 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

9/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

10/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

10/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre *

10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners *

10/20 – Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz Rock’n’Roll Chicken Shack **

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

10/23 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers **

10/25 – Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard **

10/26 – St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway **

10/27 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Music Hall **

10/29 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl **

10/30 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall **

10/31 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry **

10/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle **

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge **

10/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre **

10/06 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern **

10/08 – Savannah, GA @ Victory North **

10/09 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive **

10/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street Cafe **

10/13 – Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar **

10/14 – New Orleans, LA @ HOB – The Parish **

10/15 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group **

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn **

10/18 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill **

Tejon Street Corner Thieves support on all non-festival dates

* Stephanie Lamb ring additional support

** IV and the Strange Band additional support