New Art Exhibition Satyricon & Munch to Explore the Intersection of Black Metal and Visual Art

Leanne Rubinstein May 27th, 2021 - 9:22 PM

Norwegian black metal band SATYRICON has announced their collaboration with the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway for a new exhibit that will open on March 26, 2022. The exhibit will feature musical works that the band has been working on and recording since 2018 with the intent to “create a symbiosis with Edvard Munch’s iconic art.”

The exhibition will be titled Satyricon & Munch, and will delve into where black metal and visual art meet. Following the opening of the exhibit, all of the music will be released in album format with the title Satyricon & Munch, matching that of the exhibit.

Edvard Munch was a Norwegian painter best known for his painting titled The Scream. According to the band, Munch “created some of the most iconic images in the world of art and through his career demonstrated the kind of courage and freedom we have always embraced and aspired to use as artists ourselves.”

SATYRICON released an announcement video for the exhibit, appearing with museum curator Trine Otte Bak Nielsen. The post can be viewed below.

SATYRICON is made up of Sigurd Wongraven and Kjetil-Vidar Haraldstad, better known as Satyr (vocals, guitars, keyboards, effects, songwriting, lyrics) and Frost (drums). The band showcased their interest in the Middle Ages with their first and second albums, Dark Medieval Times and The Shadowthrone. Their next albums were a bit more contemporary, the most recent being The Age of Nero in 2008.