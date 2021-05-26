Jera On Air Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring The Hives, Life of Agony and Bad Religion

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 26th, 2021 - 11:34 PM

The Netherlands’ Jera On Air festival has announced their 2022 lineup, featuring Rise Against, The Hives, The Offspring, August Burns Red and Bad Religion as headliners. The event will take place on June 23-25, 2022 in Ysselsteyn, NL.

Tickets won’t be available until July 5, 2021, but they’ll go up through the festival’s website at that time. If the same rules as the 2021 festival apply, those who had tickets for the canceled 2020 and 2021 events will have their tickets automatically rolled-over to 2022 if they missed the window to request a refund.

The complete lineup for the event is as follows: Hatebreed, Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Knocked Loose, Neck Deep, Terror, Blowfuse, Cigar, Counterparts, Drain, Dream State, Eskimo Callboy, For The Fallen Dreams, Get The Shot, Good Riddance, Hot Milk, Incendiary, Jaya the Cat, Main Line 10, Mark of Chaos, Mayleaf, Rotting Out, Silverstein, Stake, The Hell, Vein.fm, Bury Tomorrow, Of Mice & Men, Stick to Your Guns, While She Sleeps, Anti-Flag, Belvedere, Clowns, Crossfaith, Faintest Idea, Higher Power, Jesus Piece, LA Armada, Lionheart, Loathe, Malevolence, Nasty, Rotzak, Spanish Love Songs, Suicide Silence, Tim Vantol, Walls of Jericho, Being As An Ocean, Boysetsfire, Modern Life is War and Life of Agony.

Since releasing their 2019 record Age of Unreason, LA punk band Bad Religion has continued drawing inspiration from U.S. politics on their recent string of singles including “Faith Alone 2020,” a reworking of their classic song of the same name. In October 2020, they shared a track titled “What Are We Standing For.” On January 20, 2021 they celebrated Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration with a song called “Emancipation of the Mind.”

Swedish garage-rock band The Hives went on a “tour” of the world wide web in January 2021, that is to say, they performed a livestream concert called the Virtual World Wide Web World Tour 2021. They released songs in 2019 called “I’m Alive” and “Good Samaritan,” but they haven’t released a full album since 2012’s Lex Hives.

Life of Agony also last released music in 2019, but it was a full-length record for them, called The Sound of Scars. The Brooklyn, NY based alternative metal group had planned on touring with Misfits’ Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein’s metal band, Doyle. The tour was set to begin on March 13, 2020, but that was interrupted by the COVID-19 quarantine.

Chicago punk band Rise Against has a new album planned for release on June 4, called Nowhere Generation. They announced summer 2021 tour dates in support of the record, including an appearance at Rebel Rock’s inaugural festival on September 23-26 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, Florida.

California pop-punk band The Offspring released a new album on April 16 this year titled Let the Bad Times Roll. They also turned their 1994 hit single “Come Out and Play” into a PSA encouraging vaccination.

Pennsylvania metalcore act August Burns Red last shared a video for their song “Standing in the Storm.” It was recorded during the sessions for their 2020 album Guardians.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat