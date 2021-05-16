Fear Factory Release New Mad Max-Inspired Song “Fuel Injected Suicide Machine”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 16th, 2021 - 2:07 PM

American heavy metal band Fear Factory released the second single from their new album Aggression Continuum titled “Fuel Injected Suicide Machine.” The album will be released June 18 with Nuclear Blast, according to The PRP.

“Fuel Injected Suicide Machine” is inspired by the 1979 dystopian film “Mad Max,” specifically a line said by the character named Nightrider. Of the track, Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares said:

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear this high octane ripping song, it’s based on a character called the Nightrider from one of my all-time favorite movies ‘Mad Max‘. Born with a steering wheel in his hand and lead in his foot, he is the Nightrider, the Fuel Injected Suicide Machine. Remember him when you look at the night sky.”

The single is characterized with Burton C Bell’s screamo vocals in the verses and repetitive melodies in the chorus, as well as a fast-paced drum beat and powerful guitar chords. The song has an angry, driven message that characterizes much of emo music, describing themselves as “the weapon to seal your fate.” The video aids this message of determination and fury, featuring what appears to be a weaponized robotic creation as described in the lyrics.

Aggression Continuum is expected to be the band’s final album with vocalist Bell, as he left the band last year after significant drama over group ownership involving Cazares. The album was recorded several years prior.