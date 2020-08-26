Phil Anselmo, Mike IX Williams of Eyehategod, Brendon Small of Dethklok, Gary Holt of Slayer and More Members of the Metal Community Perform “99 Bottles” for Charity

Home News Aaron Grech August 26th, 2020 - 3:27 PM

A group of nearly 100 metal musicians have contributed to a cover of the classic jingle “99 Bottles of Beer,” which was spearheaded by Scour‘s Derek Engemann and John Jarvis, in support of Old Dog Haven, an organization based in Washington state, which is dedicated to helping senior dogs find foster homes. This project had been teased earlier this month and was also made alongside Jarvis and Engemann’s side group Boozehoundz.

Phil Anselmo, Mike IX Williams of Eyehategod, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, John Kelly of Type O Negative, Brendon Small of Dethklok, Gary Holt of Slayer and Counrtney Cox of The Iron Maidens all contributed to this 20-minute long cover. Fans can contribute to this project and charity via GoFundMe.

This lengthy cover transitions to different styles of metal, including thrash metal, grindcore, death metal and sludge, which are each clearly present throughout the lengthy track. The vocals range from harsh screams, to dark deep growls, and even some moments clean vocal moments.

Phil Anselmo has recently reunited his NOLA-era lineup for Down, for a special live stream performance last Saturday and even shared some rehearsal footage ahead of that performance. This was the band’s first performance since 2016 and had been anticipated for years.

Mike IX Williams made a recent appearance on Ho99o9 latest mixtape, while Eyehategod announced that they almost finished their latest record last fall. Mastodon will be releasing a new project called Medium Rarities next month, while Kelliher recently joined up with an all-star metal cast for a cover of Filter’s “Hey Man, Nice Shot.”

Here is the list of artists that performed:

99. Mike “XCIX” Williams – EyeHateGod

98. Chris Copp – The Soiled Doves

97. Mark “Barney” Greenway – Napalm Death

96. Obie Flett – Pathology / Inherit Disease

95. Matt McGachy – Cryptopsy

94. John Gallagher – Dying Fetus

93. Alex Cha – Ampallang Infection

92. Fredrick Söderberg – Soreption

91. Yngve “Bolt” Christiansen – Blood Red Throne

90. Nader Sadek

89. Colin Clive – Mustard Plug / The War Between

88. Mike Majewski – Formerly of Devourment / Kill Everything

87. Chris “Whiskey” Wilson – Gornography / Introvert Perversions

86. Sherwood Webber – Skinless

85. John McEntee – Incantation

84. Jeremy Wagner – Broken Hope

83. Heljarmadr – Dark Funeral

82. Steve “Zetro” Souza – Exodus

81. Brian Slagel – Metal Blade Records

80. Tim Goergen – Within the Ruins

80. Taylor – Massacre

79. Lenzig Leal – Cephalic Carnage

78. Liam Wilson – Azusa / Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan

77. Tony Sekthdamon – Emperor / Myrkskog

76. Carla Harvey – Butcher Babies

75. Ally Levine – Beekeeper

74. L.Z. – Voice Actress

73. Jessica Pimentel – Alekhine’s Gun / Star of Orange is the New Black

72. Heidi Shepherd – Butcher Babies

71. Jeremy Kling – Venom Inc.

70. Stu Block – Iced Earth

69. Matt Heafy – Trivium

68. Madison – Cloud Rat

67. Shawn Knight – Child Bite

67. Phil Demmel – Vio-lence / Ex-Machine Head

66. Paul Ryan – Origin

65. John Jarvis – Nest / Scour

64. Carlos – Gloryhole Guillotine

63. “Necro” Tom Quach – Harkonin

62. Chuck Billy – Testament

61. Jarvis Leatherby – Night Demon

60. Kate Richardson-Anselmo – Housecore Records

59. Mike D’Salvo – Akurion, Ex-Cryptopsy

58. Anthony Trapini – Odious Mortem

57. Alissa White-Gluz – Arch Enemy

56. Matt Harvey – Exhumed

55. Dan Potthast – Mu330

54. Dave Hill – Witch Taint

53. Don Jamieson – That Metal Show

52. Cody Souza – Hatriot

51. Slasher Dave – Acid Witch

50. Mike De Leon – Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals

49. Jason Asberry – Stormruler

48. Ben Marotta – Eukaryst

47. B.C. Brian Craig – Don’t Mind Dying / Slugtrail

46. Torin Ridgeway – Liquid Death

45. The Doc – The Boozehoundz

44. Zach Gibson – Shit Life

44. Joshua Riley – Unmerciful

43. Kyle Thomas – Exhorder

42. Alexandre Leblanc – Neuraxis / Heavy Metal Chaos

41. Gene Meyer – Bandit

40. Shawn the Butcher – Sirius XM

39. Tommy “Death Metal God” Dahlstöm – Aeon

38. Tony Reust – formerly of Unmerciful

37. Tony Foresta – Municipal Waste

36. “Captain” Chris Andrews – Devourment

35. Nick Moreno – Flesh Hoarder

34. Ryan “Loop Man” Vincent M – Legend / Apollo Audio Alternative

33. James Lee – formerly of Origin

32. Ross Dolan – Immolation

31. Andrew Ortega – Oracle

30. Shaun LaCanne – Putrid Pile

29. David White – Heathen

28. Steve Brogden – Nukem

27. Dennis Sanders – Spirit in the Room

26. Derek Engemann – Scour

25. Courtney Cox – The Iron Maidens

24. Toshihiko Takahashi – Palm

23. Kelly Shaefer – Athiest

22. Danko Jones

21. Jeff Becerra – Possessed

21. Paul McGuire – Cerebral Bore

20. Mallika Sundaramurthy – Abnormality

19. Mark Osegueda – Death Angel

18. Brian Kingsland – Nile

17. Alex Carmago – Krisiun

16. Nasty – Crackwhore

15. Robin Mazen – Gruesome / Derketa / Castrator

14. Matt Young – King Parrot

13. Leon Del Muerte – Nails / Murder Construct

12. Mark Kloeppel – Misery Index / Cast the Stone

11. Jason Netherton – Misery Index

10. Brendon Small – Dethklok / Galaktikon

9. Johnny Kelly – Type O Negative

8. Burton C Bell – Fear Factory

7. Gary Holt – Slayer / Exodus

6. Bill Kelliher – Mastodon

5. Matt Byrne – Hatebreed

4. Derrick Green – Sepultura

3. Andrew Huskey – Cast the Stone

2. Kirk Windstein – Crowbar / Down

1. Philip H Anselmo – Pantera

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat