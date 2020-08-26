Phil Anselmo, Mike IX Williams of Eyehategod, Brendon Small of Dethklok, Gary Holt of Slayer and More Members of the Metal Community Perform “99 Bottles” for Charity

A group of nearly 100 metal musicians have contributed to a cover of the classic jingle “99 Bottles of Beer,” which was spearheaded by Scour‘s Derek Engemann and John Jarvis, in support of Old Dog Haven, an organization based in Washington state, which is dedicated to helping senior dogs find foster homes. This project had been teased earlier this month and was also made alongside Jarvis and Engemann’s side group Boozehoundz.
Phil Anselmo, Mike IX Williams of Eyehategod, Bill Kelliher of Mastodon, John Kelly of Type O Negative, Brendon Small of Dethklok, Gary Holt of Slayer and Counrtney Cox of The Iron Maidens all contributed to this 20-minute long cover. Fans can contribute to this project and charity via GoFundMe.
This lengthy cover transitions to different styles of metal, including thrash metal, grindcore, death metal and sludge, which are each clearly present throughout the lengthy track. The vocals range from harsh screams, to dark deep growls, and even some moments clean vocal moments.
Phil Anselmo has recently reunited his NOLA-era lineup for Down, for a special live stream performance last Saturday and even shared some rehearsal footage ahead of that performance. This was the band’s first performance since 2016 and had been anticipated for years.
Mike IX Williams made a recent appearance on Ho99o9 latest mixtape, while Eyehategod announced that they almost finished their latest record last fall. Mastodon will be releasing a new project called Medium Rarities next month, while Kelliher recently joined up with an all-star metal cast for a cover of Filter’s “Hey Man, Nice Shot.”
Here is the list of artists that performed:
99. Mike “XCIX” Williams – EyeHateGod
98. Chris Copp – The Soiled Doves
97. Mark “Barney” Greenway – Napalm Death
96. Obie Flett – Pathology / Inherit Disease
95. Matt McGachy – Cryptopsy
94. John Gallagher – Dying Fetus
93. Alex Cha – Ampallang Infection
92. Fredrick Söderberg – Soreption
91. Yngve “Bolt” Christiansen – Blood Red Throne
90. Nader Sadek
89. Colin Clive – Mustard Plug / The War Between
88. Mike Majewski – Formerly of Devourment / Kill Everything
87. Chris “Whiskey” Wilson – Gornography / Introvert Perversions
86. Sherwood Webber – Skinless
85. John McEntee – Incantation
84. Jeremy Wagner – Broken Hope
83. Heljarmadr – Dark Funeral
82. Steve “Zetro” Souza – Exodus
81. Brian Slagel – Metal Blade Records
80. Tim Goergen – Within the Ruins
80. Taylor – Massacre
79. Lenzig Leal – Cephalic Carnage
78. Liam Wilson – Azusa / Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan
77. Tony Sekthdamon – Emperor / Myrkskog
76. Carla Harvey – Butcher Babies
75. Ally Levine – Beekeeper
74. L.Z. – Voice Actress
73. Jessica Pimentel – Alekhine’s Gun / Star of Orange is the New Black
72. Heidi Shepherd – Butcher Babies
71. Jeremy Kling – Venom Inc.
70. Stu Block – Iced Earth
69. Matt Heafy – Trivium
68. Madison – Cloud Rat
67. Shawn Knight – Child Bite
67. Phil Demmel – Vio-lence / Ex-Machine Head
66. Paul Ryan – Origin
65. John Jarvis – Nest / Scour
64. Carlos – Gloryhole Guillotine
63. “Necro” Tom Quach – Harkonin
62. Chuck Billy – Testament
61. Jarvis Leatherby – Night Demon
60. Kate Richardson-Anselmo – Housecore Records
59. Mike D’Salvo – Akurion, Ex-Cryptopsy
58. Anthony Trapini – Odious Mortem
57. Alissa White-Gluz – Arch Enemy
56. Matt Harvey – Exhumed
55. Dan Potthast – Mu330
54. Dave Hill – Witch Taint
53. Don Jamieson – That Metal Show
52. Cody Souza – Hatriot
51. Slasher Dave – Acid Witch
50. Mike De Leon – Philip H Anselmo and the Illegals
49. Jason Asberry – Stormruler
48. Ben Marotta – Eukaryst
47. B.C. Brian Craig – Don’t Mind Dying / Slugtrail
46. Torin Ridgeway – Liquid Death
45. The Doc – The Boozehoundz
44. Zach Gibson – Shit Life
44. Joshua Riley – Unmerciful
43. Kyle Thomas – Exhorder
42. Alexandre Leblanc – Neuraxis / Heavy Metal Chaos
41. Gene Meyer – Bandit
40. Shawn the Butcher – Sirius XM
39. Tommy “Death Metal God” Dahlstöm – Aeon
38. Tony Reust – formerly of Unmerciful
37. Tony Foresta – Municipal Waste
36. “Captain” Chris Andrews – Devourment
35. Nick Moreno – Flesh Hoarder
34. Ryan “Loop Man” Vincent M – Legend / Apollo Audio Alternative
33. James Lee – formerly of Origin
32. Ross Dolan – Immolation
31. Andrew Ortega – Oracle
30. Shaun LaCanne – Putrid Pile
29. David White – Heathen
28. Steve Brogden – Nukem
27. Dennis Sanders – Spirit in the Room
26. Derek Engemann – Scour
25. Courtney Cox – The Iron Maidens
24. Toshihiko Takahashi – Palm
23. Kelly Shaefer – Athiest
22. Danko Jones
21. Jeff Becerra – Possessed
21. Paul McGuire – Cerebral Bore
20. Mallika Sundaramurthy – Abnormality
19. Mark Osegueda – Death Angel
18. Brian Kingsland – Nile
17. Alex Carmago – Krisiun
16. Nasty – Crackwhore
15. Robin Mazen – Gruesome / Derketa / Castrator
14. Matt Young – King Parrot
13. Leon Del Muerte – Nails / Murder Construct
12. Mark Kloeppel – Misery Index / Cast the Stone
11. Jason Netherton – Misery Index
10. Brendon Small – Dethklok / Galaktikon
9. Johnny Kelly – Type O Negative
8. Burton C Bell – Fear Factory
7. Gary Holt – Slayer / Exodus
6. Bill Kelliher – Mastodon
5. Matt Byrne – Hatebreed
4. Derrick Green – Sepultura
3. Andrew Huskey – Cast the Stone
2. Kirk Windstein – Crowbar / Down
1. Philip H Anselmo – Pantera
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat