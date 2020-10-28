DragonForce Guitarist and Prominent Streamer Herman Li Has Twitch Account Suspended

Home News Aaron Grech October 28th, 2020 - 3:16 PM

Herman Li, the guitarist for the influential power metal outfit Dragonforce and a guitar streamer, had his Twitch account suspended for an unknown reason. Li will be moving his streaming content to Dragonforce’s YouTube page in response to the suspension. That page currently hosts some of Li’s videos such as writing a song in the style of Sabaton in 10 minutes, to offering career advice about being a professional musician.

My Twitch channel is currently suspended. Today I will be streaming on YouTube instead athttps://t.co/BKSH6bI73W

Starts 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 8pm UK.

Another new guitar incoming today! pic.twitter.com/kjwZn8L08i — Herman Li (@HermanLi) October 27, 2020

Twitch rarely discusses the reasons for their ban, however Loudwire notes that the suspension could be related to the DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act), which has been hitting many users. Li typically uploads guitar-centric videos, and is known for performing covers of his band’s own songs on the streaming platform.

“We know all these crazy things are happening on Twitch, people getting banned, people getting taken down, DMCA, I can tell you, you can play any song from the latest DragonForce album, Extreme Power Metal, and you will not get a strike,” said Li reportedly said in June. “I assure you, you will be [okay]. Because we are very good friends with our people from the record label, who also love Twitch, so you will not have a problem.”

The band’s most recent studio album Extreme Power Metal came out back in 2019, where it was supported by the singles “Highway to Oblivion” and “Heart Demolition.” The band are known for their unique power metal sound, complete with quick blistering guitar chords and rapidfire tempos, as well as their fantasy inspired lyrics.