Updated List of Concerts and Festivals Cancelled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread across over 100 countries worldwide, causing it to be classified as a pandemic. As a result numerous music festivals, from Coachella to SXSW, have been either postponed or cancelled all together, out of fears of spreading the infection. Numerous tours have also been cancelled as a result, as artists have been discouraged from holding mass public gatherings.

Festival cancellations and postponements:

– Coachella and Stagecoach: The largest music festival in Southern California and the largest country music festival in the region have both been moved to October.

– SXSW: Unlike Coachella, SXSW has been cancelled completely this year, and unfortunately 2020 badgeholders cannot receive refunds. They can choose to defer their enrollment for next year, or the 2022/2023 editions of the event however.

– Ultra Music Festival MIami: Like SXSW, this event was cancelled and ticketholders will be unable to receive refunds. Ticketholders can use this pass to enter the 2021 or 2022 editions of the event.

– Big Ears: Big Ears has been cancelled as well, although the Knoxville-based event will be issuing an email regarding refund details in the coming days.

– Treefort Music Fest: Like Coachella, the Treefort Music Fest has been rescheduled to take place this fall, at the end of September. Those who cannot make this rescheduled event can inquire about refunds.

– Overpass: The Overpass Music Festival was supposed to be held on March 7th, but it was cancelled a couple of weeks prior to its scheduled date.

Cancelled Tour Dates:

– Russian Circles: The post-metal outfit Russian Circles have made an announcement on Instagram indicating that they will not be performing in Europe until later this year.

– Fleshgod Apocalypse: The Italian symphonic metal band Fleshgod Apocalypse have also postponed their tour this year.

– KISS: Classic rock outfit KISS will also be avoiding the road for their scheduled meet-and-greets. Consequence of Sound states that the band will be performing live however.

– New Order: Post-punk/ synth-pop icons New Order have recently announced on social media that they will be cancelling their upcoming appearances in Japan.

– The National: Indie rock outfit The National have also cancelled their upcoming tours in Asia and Oceania for the time being.

– Green Day: Influential pop punk outfit Green Day will also be skipping out on their scheduled tours in Asia this year.

– Wolf Parade: Indie rock outfit Wolf Parade have also announced on social media that they will be postponing their tour dates in Europe and The UK this year.

– Slipknot: Nu metal outfit Slipknot have also postponed their upcoming tour dates for Knotfest Japan and other scheduled shows on the Asian continent this year.

– Pearl Jam: Alternative rock band Pearl Jam have postponed their 2020 tour.

– Zac Brown Band: The country rock outfit Zac Brown Band announced on Instagram that they will be postponing their spring tour.

– Poppy: Alternative pop artist poppy announced that she will be postponing her UK tour dates this year.

– Guns N’ Roses: Classic rock outfit Guns N’ Roses have cancelled their planned show in Costa Rica this year.

– Lacuna Coil: Metal outfit Lacuna Coil have cancelled their upcoming tour dates across Asia and Oceania.

– Bombay Bicycle Club: The indie rock outfit Bombay Bicycle Club have postponed their upcoming tour dates across Europe.

– Mayhem: Norwegian black metal outfit Mayhem have cancelled their appearances across the west coast of the United States.

– Madball and Knocked Loose: Madball and Knocked Loose will be postponing their co-headlining tour across Europe.

Other events:

– A planned New York City benefit concert featuring Hole members Melissa Auf Der Maur and Courtney Love in support of Planned Parenthood has also been cancelled.