Treefort Music Fest Postponed Until Fall 2020 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Aaron Grech March 11th, 2020 - 11:18 AM

The Treefort Music Fest in downtown Boise Idaho was set to take place from March 25th to 29th this year, however concerns over the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have postponed the event until fall. This event is now scheduled to take place from September 23rd until the 27th across downtown Boise.

“In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” Lori Shandro, festival producer and co-founder said in a press release. “It was by no means an easy decision, but we recognize the far-reaching impact of our festival and our top priority is and always will be community.”

Unlike other prominent festivals, such as SXSW and Ultra Music Festival Miami, Treefort will be giving refunds to those who will be unable to attend the rescheduled dates. Attendees who would like to request a refund can email refunds@treefortmusicfest.com.

“We appreciate the due diligence taken by Treefort Music Fest in considering the health of residents in our community, and support the decision to postpone the festival,” Boise’s Mayor McLean said in a statement to the press. “I look forward to celebrating our community and the artists at Treefort in September.”

The event is set to feature performances from Chromatics, Tennis, Japanese Breakfast, Prefuse 73, Christian Scott, Tunde Adjuah, Peter Bjorn and John, Sinkane, AJJ, Nite Jewel, Magic Sword, Andrea Gibson, Rituals of Mine, The Seshen, Chong the Nomad and Great Grandpa. The event takes place across multiple venues in downtown Boise, and also hosts various film screenings, art exhibitions, comedy performances and yoga sessions.