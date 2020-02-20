Tool Announces Spring 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech February 20th, 2020 - 1:34 PM

Progressive metal band Tool have announced a series of spring 2020 tour dates, which is set to begin Boondall Australia, today at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre and wrap up in Salt Lake City Utah at the Spark Arena. The group have also announced the one-man industrial/doom metal performer Author & Punisher as the opening act for the tour.

Tool recently won Best metal Performance for the song “7empest” featured on the band’s most recent album release Fear Inoculum last year. This is the third time that the group have one in that category, as they received the award in 2002 for “Schism,” and in 1998 for “Ænema.”

Fear Inoculum was also a major commercial success for the group, as they achieved the number one spot on Billboard for its release last year. This long-awaited album was the group’s first studio album project in over 13 years, and follows-up from their 2006 release 10,000 days, which held the top 10 rock singles: “Vicarious”, “The Pot” and “Jambi.”

“Overall, Fear Inoculum makes it seem as if 13 years did not pass and Tool just picked up right from their last release,” mxdwn reviewer Erin Winans explained. “The prog-metal band continues to defy boundaries and deliver engaging songs that, despite their length, keep people hooked until the last note. ”

The band recently performed a tribute to the late Rush drummer Neil Peart in San Diego, California earlier this year. Peart had passed away back in January at the age of 67 after a battle with brain cancer.

Tour Dates:

2/20 Boondall, AUS – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

2/22 Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

2/23 Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

2/28 Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

2/29 Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

3/09 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

3/11 Portland, OR – Moda Center

3/12 Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Center

3/14 Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

3/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

6/12 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival