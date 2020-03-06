SXSW 2020 Is Cancelled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Matt Matasci March 6th, 2020 - 2:12 PM

Though festival organizers insisted all week that the festival will go on despite an online petition, SCSW 2020, the year’s biggest music festival has been cancelled, CNN reports. More details to come.

The cancellation comes days after other festivals such as Ultra Music Festival in Miami postponed their planned events. High-profile artists such as Ozzy Osbourne had already dropped out of their planned speaking arrangements, with more artists including Nine Inch Nails and the Beastie Boys announcing they weren’t taking part in the festival.

According to the festival website, the cancellation comes at the direction of the City of Austin. It marks the first time in 34 years that the festival will not take place and organizers describe the cancellation order as devestating.

Just a week ago it looked like the festival would continue on despite fears of the concetration of music fans descending upon a relatively small area of the city for over a week. Last week the Austin Public Health department stated “there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer” but circumstances have changed rapidly as the virus spreads throughout the United States.

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

The festival is working to provide an online SXSW experience sometime this year for those that were going to take part in the 2020 festival. They’ll be starting with SXSW EDU. The festival concludes its statement by saying:

“We understand the gravity of the situation for all the creatives who utilize SXSW to accelerate their careers; for the global businesses; and for Austin and the hundreds of small businesses – venues, theatres, vendors, production companies, service industry staff, and other partners that rely so heavily on the increased business that SXSW attracts.