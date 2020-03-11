SXSW Confirms No Refund Policy for 2020 Badgeholders

Home News Aaron Grech March 11th, 2020 - 10:55 AM

SXSW will not be providing refunds for its 2020 badgeholders, who will not be able to attend the event due to its cancellation, which was caused by concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Attendees were already told that they could defer their registration to next year, 2022 or 2023 if they choose to do so, although a recent email exchange has confirmed that they will not be issuing refunds for the badges.

The company stated that the festival must comply with the terms acknowledging that the fest will not issue refunds, which are acknowledged when a prospective attendee purchases a badge for the event. SXSW also states that they will be looking into hosting “online conference experiences and networking opportunities” this year due to the event’s cancellation.

“We are still wrapping our heads around the impact of the declaration (of a “local state of disaster within the City of Austin” by the city), and in the meantime, SXSW has to rely on the registration terms you agreed to when you purchased your credential, which acknowledge that SXSW will not issue refunds. To provide value to customers who purchased badges we’re exploring options to reschedule the events in 2020 along with some online conference experiences and networking opportunities.”

SXSW is currently reeling in from a series of setbacks caused by its cancellation this year, and follows the recent announcement that the company had laid-off about a third of its 175 employees. The company is also on the line for the bill from the cancelled event, as their insurance will not cover cancellations caused by the spread of “bacterial infections, communicable diseases, viruses and pandemics.”

Other prominent festivals such as Ultra Music Festival Miami will not be issuing refunds as well, while Coachella and Stagecoach have moved their events to October.

Read the full email statement below:

Thank you for reaching out to us.

We wish that the SXSW and SXSW EDU no refund policy (see Terms & Conditions) was just there as a safeguard and never imagined we would ever be in a situation where we would have to enforce it in this manner. We are devastated by the City’s declaration of a “local state of disaster within the City of Austin,” and we know you are, as well.

We are still wrapping our heads around the impact of the declaration, and in the meantime, SXSW has to rely on the registration terms you agreed to when you purchased your credential, which acknowledge that SXSW will not issue refunds. To provide value to customers who purchased badges we’re exploring options to reschedule the events in 2020 along with some online conference experiences and networking opportunities. In addition, 2020 badge purchasers can opt to defer their registration to 2021, 2022, or 2023, with additional benefits that we will update you on as soon as possible.

We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this unprecedented situation. SXSW will contact you as soon as possible about future opportunities available to you as a 2020 registration — including the option to defer the registration.