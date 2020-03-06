Man Tests Positive For Coronavirus Following Tool Concert

Home News Ashwin Chary March 6th, 2020 - 9:59 PM

An attendee of Tool’s Feb. 28 concert at the Spark Arena, in Auckland, NZ, has tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, the New Zealand health officials have issued a warning to those whom have attended the concert.

The attendee and his wife have allegedly been visiting from Northern Italy, and they both have tested positive for the virus. The two remain in isolation as they are currently receiving medical treatment.

Lately, the concern over the coronavirus has been greatly affecting the music scene, as SXSW has been canceled earlier today, due to the virus. Slipknot have also postponed their Japan and Asian tour, due to the concerns of the virus.

At the moment, it is unknown whether the attendee of the Tool concert had priorly contracted the coronavirus, before attending the concert. The New Zealand health officials are urging all of the concertgoers, whom were in the general admission area, to keep a closer eye on any potential symptoms.