Ultra Festival 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concern

Home News Ashwin Chary March 4th, 2020 - 10:16 PM

Like many festivals and tour in recent days, Miami’s Ultra Music Festival has been canceled due to health and safety concerns regarding the coronavirus. The event was originally set to take place on Mar. 20-22, in the Bayfront Park, with an expected 55,000 attendees.

Mayor Francis Suarez, along with city officials recommended the organizers of the festival to postpone the event. Zedd, DJ Snake and Afrojack were among some of the artists whom were set to perform at the festival.

Much like the festival, Italian gothic metal band, Lacuna Coil, canceled certain dates for their upcoming tour, in regard to the coronavirus. The band mentioned everyone’s health and safety must come first, including the fans.

The National have also canceled their Japanese tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak. The band will be issuing refunds for the tour, and look forward to returning to Japan to perform for all of their fans.

Currently, there has been no word on whether the Ultra Music Festival will take place on a later date.